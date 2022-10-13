A little girl standing on the floor at the Shen Zhe Hui shopping mall in Shanghai grabbed an escalator's moving handrail. The rail lifted her into the air, and she started screaming as she was carried up. A little boy looked on with an alarm but didn't know what to do. It looked like the dangling girl would be sure to fall when she reached a barrier at the top, but fortunately, she got trapped between it and the side of the escalator. After a few seconds, two men spotted her and pulled her to safety.
Little kid saved from potential escalator tragedy
- china
- escalators
- malls
