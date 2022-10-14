Dune subreddit bans AI art

The Dune subreddit has forbidden the posting of AI artwork. You might even say that thou shalt not make machines in likeness of the human mind.

This applies to images created using services such as DALL-E, Midjourney, StarryAI, WOMBO Dream, and others. Our team has been removing said content for a number of months on a post-by-post basis, but given its continued popularity across Reddit we felt that a public announcement was justified. We acknowledge that many of these pieces are neat to look at, and the technology sure is fascinating, but it does technically qualify as low-effort content—especially when compared to original, "human-made" art, which we would like to prioritize going forward.

In flagrant violation of the convention, however, they have established a no-ship for heretics to chill out in, r/DuneAI.

The first thing I ever asked the AI to make is Dune stuff—the pics are embedded above. At the time I was amazed, but now I'm struck by how aggravating it is to look at.