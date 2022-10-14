Meet the Flynnstones! As in "yabba dabba coup" Michael Flynn and Roger Stone (video)

Flynnstones, meet the Flynnstones!

Also known as part of Donald Trump's pardoned "inner circle," convicted felons Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon were dubbed the Flynnstones by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D–MD) for helping the ex-president create a "yabba dabba coup time" at the capital on Jan. 6 (see video below).

Set to the theme song of the more innocent cartoon, The Flintstones, here is the MAGA-inspired 2022 version that introduces the "alt-right," "Q-freak," and anti-superhero trio, aka the "bane of our democracy," brought to you by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Front page thumbnail image: The Late Show (screengrab)