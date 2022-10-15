A metal cover of "Spooky Scary Skeletons"

A Leo Moracchioli Halloween classic, from last year:
Image: screen grab
A Leo Moracchioli Halloween classic, from last year:
Image: screen grab
Tom BetGeorge went viral in 2013 for creating an impressive holiday music and light show to the outside of his home. "Christmas Can Can" even landed him time on Good Morning America. He's come a long way since, creating new shows every year, and launching a business to help others make magic of their own.… READ THE REST
The Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween film Hocus Pocus (1993) will be hosting an overnight stay through airbnb this year. Two lucky guests will get to embark on a spooky adventure around Salem and sleep in the iconic Hocus Pocus cottage on October 20th of 2022. You can send in your request to stay… READ THE REST
On the October 30, 1965 episode of the musical variety show Shindig!, the special guests were Boris Karloff and Ted Cassidy (aka "Lurch" from the Addams Family)! Previously thought lost to the ages, here is an actual clip from that episode featuring a rendition of "Monster Marsh" with Karloff impersonating original "Monster Mash" singer Bobby… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you need a device that's great for work, school, and distracting yourself with an endless supply of memes and streaming marathons, an iPad may be your best bet. With the right… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking for some new PC gaming gear, we may have found it for you. Though gaming gear isn't required by law to look like it just left a rave, isn't… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. No matter how often we charge our phones, it seems there's never quite enough battery life. The Stand-O-Matic Fast Wireless Charger and Multi-Stand will bring your phone's charge back to full status at… READ THE REST