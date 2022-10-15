Why have a Chia Pet when you can have a Murby?

Popkin
Image: Midjourney

Someone was walking around a farm when they found this old Furby covered in moss. They named it "Murby". And here's the original blog post. Forget about growing yourself a Chia Pet when you can simply toss your old furby into the foliage and then come back years later to find it broken, decaying, and covered in moss. I love Murby!