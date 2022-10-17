"It's the most wonderful time of the year." And, to celebrate the holiday spirit, Puddles Pity Party rings in the doom with a characterful cover of Black Sabbath's seasonal favorite, "War Pigs."
Puddles Pity Party covers "War Pigs"
