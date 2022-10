This year marks the 35th anniversary of Disneyland's Star Tours. The original ride, featuring Paul Reubens as RX-24 " Captain Rex," was a masterpiece.

RX-24 can now be found performing as DJ R3X at Oga's Cantina in Disney's Galaxies Edge. Star Tours received a massive upgrade at Disneyland in 2013, replacing the original film with several mix-and-match adventures, and it remains a family favorite.

Image: screen grab