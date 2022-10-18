Hershel Walker thinks his honorary badge is more than an honor

In the following video, Hershel Walker claims that his honorary badge allows him to interfere with the police ostensibly to manage critical situations. Honorary badges, degrees and other bs conferred on celebrity types do not actually establish them as "a doctor," or "a policeman."

NY Times:

"One thing I have not done — I've never pretended to be a police officer, and I've never threatened a shootout with police," Mr. Warnock said, referencing controversies in Mr. Walker's past. At which point, Mr. Walker flashed the badge in response, saying he had "worked with many police officers."

The badge was given to him in recognition of community service work he had done with the Cobb County sheriff's department, according to his campaign spokesman, Will Kiley. Mr. Walker also has an honorary badge from the sheriff department in Johnson County in East Georgia, which includes his hometown, Wrightsville. Representatives for the sheriff's departments in both counties were unavailable for comment.