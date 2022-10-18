Joseph made a conveyor-belt machine that feeds users a 5 course meal

Joseph made a conveyor-belt machine that fed him and his friends a 5 course meal. I love the way it's built out of everyday household items such as a spatula, hammer and nails, dice, ect. One wouldn't expect these items to work in cohesion so seamlessly, but this guy is a wizard! I'm glad he got fed a 5-course meal because I, too, would be hungry after building such an elaborate machine.
