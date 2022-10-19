The Lord of the Rings meets Sopranos in this brilliant impression

HBO Max and Amazon Prime are in the middle of a bake-off. Both networks have decided to release sword and sorcery shows based on books at the same damn time. Granted, Prime's Lord of the Rings titled series The Rings of Power just wrapped, and HBO's House of the Dragon series has only one episode left, but the comparisons between both properties persist.

Although Prime boasts a few top-tier entries into the prestige television format(such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Flea Bag, and Sneaky Pete), HBO has been crafting excellent dramas for quite some time and has a leg up in experience. If nothing else, HBO's possession of The Sopranos- the one show to rule prestige television– will always allow them to edge out any competition.

However, despite loyalty being synonymous with the gangster code, it seems like Tony and the Satriale clique- which is just a glorified crew, if you ask me– have sided with Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings thanks to the brilliant impression linked above. Check out Instagram impressionist Benjimanzz performing a hilarious mock argument between Tony and Christopher deciding how they should deal with Sauron and his ring.