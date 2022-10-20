1936 device claimed to create dimples in users

The Dimple Maker was a device made by Mrs. E. Isabella Gilbert in 1936 which claimed to create and deepen dimples in users. Spoiler alert: the device did nothing at all for the creation or enhancement of one's dimples. Worn tightly around around the cheeks, it looks like something inbetween dental headgear and a medieval torture device.

"Invented by Mrs. E. Isabella Gilbert in 1936 (although I think similar gadgets had been on the market before). They came with these instructions: "Wear dimplers five minutes at a time, two or three times a day, while dressing, resting, reading or writing. Look into the mirror and laugh. There will be a semblance of a line where you should always place the dimplers until your dimples are made."

According to History By Zim: "The American Medical Association argued that the 'Dimple Maker' would not make dimples or even enlarge original dimples. They also stated that prolonged use of the device may actually cause cancer."

