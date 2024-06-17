Freaky orb with mouth caught on video over lake, resembles Pac-Man

A resident of San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina spotted a bizarre white orb moving across Nahuel Huapi Lake. Video below.

"It is not a boat, nor a sailboat," the person who captured the footage told El Seis TV (translated here). "It's something strange that we can't figure out. It changed shapes and rose from the surface of the water. We really don't know what it could have been."

Ships that were nearby were clearly visible. After that, it rose from the surface about 3 meters upwards… a boat doesn't do that."

According to Coast to Coast, some in the town are "suggesting it is a UFO, while others speculated that it could be a ghost. Adding another paranormal layer to the puzzle, the location of the sighting is said to be the home of the legendary Argentine lake monster Nahuelito, which has led some online to posit that the creature could be the curiosity seen in the footage."

They are all incorrect though. It is obviously the South American cousin of Pac-Man.

