Newsmax cans Lara Logan, former CBS presenter lost to QAnon, after on-air remarks about elites "dining on the blood of children"

Lara Logan learned that Tucker Carlson's dispensation to work in blood libel and white nationalism on Fox News doesn't apply to her on Newsmax, which announced it was getting rid of her after alarming on-air remarks yesterday.

In a bizarre interview, Logan told host Eric Bolling that "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," and later added that the world's elites "want us eating insects [and] cockroaches" while they "dine on the blood of children." Newsmax rebuked Logan in a sharp statement to CNN on Thursday evening. "Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network," a network spokesperson said. "We have no plans to interview her again."

Fox News itself ditched her a while back, without a song and dance, after she compared Dr. Fauci to Josef Mengele. It's not really the ideology they want to drop, but unpredictable expressions of it and the lurking presence of grifters and manipulators who might be shading it. You could call it Ye-space, in the center of a venn diagram of far-right politics, mental illness and money to make.