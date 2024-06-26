GOP's Adam Kinzinger endorses President Biden — 1 day after huge loss for Trump-picked candidates (video)

Former congressman Adam Kinzinger, a self-described "proud Republican," has endorsed President Biden. In a video released this morning (see below), the 46-year-old Illinois conservative warned viewers that Donald Trump is "a direct threat to every fundamental American value."

"I'm Adam Kinzinger, and I'm a proud conservative. I always have been," Kinzinger began. "As a proud conservative, I've always put democracy and our Constitution above all else. And it's because of my unwavering support for democracy that today, as a proud conservative, I'm endorsing Joe Biden for reelection."

"Donald Trump poses a direct threat to every fundamental American value," he continued. "He doesn't care about our country. He doesn't care about you. He only cares about himself. And he'll hurt anyone or anything in pursuit of power."

Kinzinger then makes clear that Trump has only become more menacing since since he led the Jan. 6 insurrection in 2021. "He's called for a "termination" of the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator on day one — he actually said that. And he's continuing to stoke the flames of political violence."

"Now is not the time to watch quietly as Donald Trump threatens the future of America," he adds. "Now is the time to unite behind Joe Biden and show Donald Trump off the stage once and for all."

This comes after yesterday's rough night for Trump-picked candidates in primary elections across several states, including Utah, South Carolina and Colorado.

Kinzinger, along with former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, served on the House select committee that investigated the Trump-led Capitol attack and attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

