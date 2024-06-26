Trump bashes "Joe Byron" in debate prep, as seen in amusing parody by Lincoln Project (video)

The sly folks at the Lincoln Project were able to get a behind-the-scenes peek at Donald Trump prepping for the debate, and it went as well as could be expected.

In fact, the MAGA conman was as coherent as he is at his campaign rallies while regurgitating his talking points. "Unemployment is 98% under Joe Byron…and a loaf of gasoline is $84 a pound…I did the cognitive, elephant, boom!…You know doc Randy? Randy Johnson. And I call him Candyman!…On second thought, I may need to bail on this thing." And there are many more alternative facts where this came from. (See video below, posted by The Lincoln Project.)

Somebody, quick, get this guy a six-pack of Mountain Dew!