Florida man spotted wearing tie, wielding machete, and creeping around homes at night (video)

In Lauderhill, Florida, a bald man wearing a tie and wielding a machete was recorded on surveillance video knocking on a door very early one morning last week. Turns out, he popped by more than one neighborhood home. From 7NewsMiami:

"He didn't seem like someone lost or confused. He seemed very intentional, very business like, like he was dressed for business, just with a machete," said the woman.

The incident has been reported to police but Lauderhill Police acknowledged the bizarre nature of this incident, but they haven't identified any crimes that were committed, so it's just classified as a suspicious incident.

Authorities have since increased patrols in the neighborhood.