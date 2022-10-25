For the Letters Live series, actor/director/producer Taika Waititi read a letter sent to the New Zealand Police Infringement Bureau. When an Auckland resident gets a speeding ticket letter and notices that they got his birthday mixed up with the date of the violation, he decides to have some fun with it a — and Taika does, too.
Taika Waititi reads funny letter sent to the Auckland New Zealand police department
