Esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert Jackson shares a fine selection of creeptastic vintage snapshots from spooky seasons of yore. See more at Flashbak: "Halloween Snapshots To Haunt Your Dreamshots"
Hilarious and haunting vintage Halloween snapshots from spooky seasons of yore
