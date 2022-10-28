Lindsey Graham tries to help Herschel Walker look good on Fox, but his queasy expressions blow it (video)

Trump puppet Lindsey Graham chaperoned token Black puppet Herschel Walker to a Fox interview Wednesday night. His goal was to help the anti-abortion politician keep up appearances with Sean Hannity after not one but two women accused the Georgia Senate candidate of paying for their abortions.

But it turns out, Graham was the one who needed help with appearances — just watch the close-up of his nauseated face as Walker warned him, "If they can do it to me, they're going to come after you next."

(The clip below, brought to you by Jimmy Kimmel, starts at 2:30.)

Front page thumbnail image: Lindsey Graham on Fox News via Jimmy Kimmel (screengrab)