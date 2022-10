For the second time, a massive and mysterious rubber duck has turned up in Maine's Belfast Harbor. This time though, high winds freed the duck from its moorings. The duck, emblazoned with the words "Greater Joy," floated about 20 miles away to the coast of Blue Hill, Maine and is still enjoying its freedom.

"We actually went out and grabbed it with the boat, but the lines all broke on it," a harbor official told WCSH-TV. "It was just way too windy. We couldn't pull it back in."