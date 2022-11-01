Italy's new far-right government criminalizing raves, but fascist marches are just fine

Italy's new far-right government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that they will be criminalizing raves and other "dangerous gatherings" of more than 50 people. On Monday, authorities shut down a warehouse rave in Modena. "The party's over!" said minister Matteo Salvini. However, the party seems to be just beginning for the thousands of fascists who gathered over the weekend in celebration of dictator Benito Mussolini. From the BBC News:

The previous national unity government had already begun work on changing the law after a mass rave in 2021 in the central town of Viterbo ended with the deaths of two people. But the new right-wing administration's draft degree goes further, including big fines and confiscation of sound systems.

Critics asked why the government had targeted young ravers but had ignored a fascist march at the weekend by 2,000 black-clad supporters of Italy's wartime dictator, Benito Mussolini.

The weekend rally took place in Predappio, where Mussolini was born and buried. It featured fascist salutes and hymns, marked Mussolini's march on Rome and the start of fascist rule 100 years ago.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi argued that the two events were "completely different things" as the Mussolini march had not disrupted public order and had been happening for years, whereas the warehouse owner had reported the rave in Modena.