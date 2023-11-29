Donald Trump is not only a fascist, he's an ignorant fascist, as highlighted in his post last night in which he said the government should "come down hard" on MSNBC for using "airwaves" to talk about him.

"MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE," the Big Lie promoter shouted on Truth Social. For the record, MSNBC is on cable and is not funded by the government.

He then targeted Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, calling him "a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years."

Trump, the real "enemy of the people," ended his rant by slamming MSNBC as "the world's biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country." And if the Republican frontrunner becomes president? "Our so-called 'government' should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity. Much more to come, watch!" (See tirade below, posted by Ron Filipskowski.)

The mad MAGA leader's diatribe comes two months after pledging in September to investigate Comcast, saying on Truth Social, in part, "I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events." I imagine, however, that Fox will get a free pass.