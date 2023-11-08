Not only did the ultra-religious Rick Santorum call abortion "very sexy," he also blamed democracy, rather than stupidity, for another election night of GOP losers. Because for some reason, even after losing four elections in a row, the GOP can't connect the dots: Trump … fascist MAGA values … recipe for disaster.

"You put very sexy things like abortion and marijuana on the ballot and a lot of young people come out and vote," griped the former senator-turned-Newmax pundit, clearly upset with the democratic system in this country. (As an aside, funny how Santorum's own wife used to date a prominent sexy abortion provider in Pittsburgh before getting saddled with him.)

"It was a secret sauce for disaster in Ohio," Santorum continued. "Thank goodness that most of the states in this country don't allow you to put everything on the ballot, because pure democracies are not the way to run a country." That's one way to pour more secret sauce into the GOP's next disastrous election. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)