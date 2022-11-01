Lindsay Graham must testify to grand jury after Supreme Court declines to hear case

Sen. Lindsay Graham's been trying to avoid testifying to a Georgia grand jury about his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Today the Supreme Court told him to get to it, declining to take up his case without dissent. CNN:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated that she would like to question Graham on calls he made to election officials in Georgia after the 2020 election. Lawyers for the senator have characterized the calls as "investigatory phone calls" carried out in furtherance of a legitimate legislative activity meant to inform him on his upcoming certification decision.

"This order rejects Sen. Graham's claim that the Fulton County District Attorney is constitutionally prohibited from questioning him about interference in the 2020 election," said Joshua Matz, a lawyer who filed an amicus brief on behalf of former federal prosecutors challenging Graham's position. Matz noted that while the justices agreed that Graham could not be questioned about legislative activities, he may face more hurdles.