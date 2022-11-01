Shark neglects to bite surfer

A shark 100 yards off the coast of California's famed Pacific Grove became interested enough in a surfer to bump into them; however, the fish in question apparently found the surfer the wrong flavor.

SF Gate:

At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said. The board is being tested to potentially determine the shark species.

I hope this adventurous shark was also uninjured, and once we've determined their species that the authorities can track them down for a wellness check.