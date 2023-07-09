Fake shark fin frightens kids on field trip

A recent prank involving a fake shark fin off the coast of a UK beach caused terror among local children. The fin, which appeared to belong to a great white shark, turned out to be a hoax planted in the water by an anonymous individual.

Crafted out of insulation foam and painted dark grey, the fake fin had a wooden stick attached to weigh it down. It was positioned approximately 300 yards from the coast of Torquay. The prank was discovered by a teacher leading a group of children on a trip with Devon Sea Safari. The captain of the boat, Rob Hughes, inspected the fin and realized it was fake.

