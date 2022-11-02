This might be the best PSA I've ever seen. A servant is ordered by her dying boss to prepare kwang toong with oyster sauce, so the servant embarks on a feeling quest to secure the off-season vegetable. She finally finds a farmer who agrees to use a special method to accelerate the growth of the vegetable, but he doesn't want her to see how he does it, so she plucks her eyeballs out of her head. Fortunately, she is able to pop her eyeballs back into their sockets and return to her boss's house to prepare the dish, but because the kwang toong is laced with toxic chemical accelerants, herbicides, and fertilizers, the boss vomits an alarming quantity of pink goo. Take this as a warning: do not purchase off-season vegetables.
A long, weird Thai Health Promotion PSA about the dangers of consuming off-season vegetables
