Federal judge orders armed right-wing goons intimidating Arizona voters to knock it off–and to post a truth online

Federal U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi ordered the founders of Clean Elections USA, the group posting armed vigilantes to intimidating voters in Arizona, to post on social media that it is legal to drop off ballots for another person in some cases.

"Defendants shall, within 24 hours of the date of this order, post the following in a conspicuous place on Clean Elections USA's website and on the Truth Social page, @TrumperMel, and leave it posted through the close of voting on Election Day 2022: a. 'It is not always illegal to deposit multiple ballots in a ballot drop box. It is legal to deposit the ballot of a family member, household member, or person for whom you are the caregiver. Here are the rules for ballot drop boxes by which I ask you to abide:' The preceding statement shall be followed by a copy of the entire statutory text of Arizona Revised Statutes § 16-1005 or link thereto."

AZ Central reported, "The legal wrangling comes after some voters dropping off early ballots at outside locations in downtown Phoenix and Mesa complained that groups of people were filming them and taking photos of their license plates. Some of the observers have touted the debunked film '2,000 Mules,' which states without proof that widespread ballot harvesting occurred during the 2020 presidential election. The situation has led Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to patrol around the outdoor drop boxes."

The mandated post on social media is in addition to an order of restraint to not engage voters, take pictures, or have visible guns and tactical gear. For more details on the ruling, and the role of Clean Elections USA, check out journalist Jen Fifield on Twitter. Fifield reports, "The group also cannot go through with its plan of claiming voters committed fraud just because they deposited multiple ballots in a drop box, posting or disseminating photos/videos of voters or their license plates."

Maybe @Trumpermel should post on Twitter, where free speech shall soon cost only $8 a month.