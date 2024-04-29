Kristi Noem doubles down on puppy slaying

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem continues to champion brutally slaying a puppy.

In the face of being told a 14-month-old puppy isn't untrainable, reputed candidate for Trump's VP slot, Kristi Noem leaned in. Now, Noem wants people to know that in addition to killing a puppy for misbehaving and a goat, because she didn't like it, she also has recently killed three horses. There is no report on why the horses needed killing, but in Noem's book, it could just be for bragging rights.

In a statement shared with The Hill, the Democratic National Committee said: "If you want elected officials who don't brag about brutally killing their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, then listen to our owners — and vote Democrat."

On Friday, Noem defended her decision to put down the dog.

"We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm," she wrote in a post on X. "Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years."