Kari Lake knows that the MAGA mob must stay ignorant in order for Trumpism to work. And so she pushes for less education in public high schools. "Who says we have to have this many hours of science, this many of math and history? We can change that up," she says. Because heck, you don't need to think in order to get a job. Belief in the GQP only works if voters lack critical thinking skills — and that's what she's counting on.
Kari Lake pitches for less math, science, and history in public high schools (video)
