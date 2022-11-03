Let's rejoice, friends, Aqua Teen is back

Adult Swim's journey has been an interesting one to follow. Cartoon Network began toying with the idea of developing adult-focused programming in the channel's early years. The network's first attempt at creating mature content was the hilarious and bizarre talk show Space Ghost: Coast to Coast. The success of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast would prove instrumental in crafting Cartoon Network's identity for the next couple of decades. Shows like Cartoon Planet– a kid-friendly version of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, and the early run of Toonami bore the show's fingerprints prominently. However, without question, the biggest show to spin off out of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast was Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

For years, Aqua Teen Hunger Force became synonymous with Adult Swim and became the programming block's flagship show. Although Aqua Teen's original run ended in 2015, that hasn't stopped the series from remaining wildly popular. In the video linked above, you can check out a clip from the new movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, which releases on November 8th.