Musk's attempt at trolling AOC backfires

Elon Musk thought he could get the better of AOC after she took him to task for his plan to charge people $8 per month for a blue checkmark.

AOC initially tweeted: "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually a $8/mo subscription plan"

Space Karen got busy researching AOC's website store and found a $58 sweatshirt. He took a screenshot, drew a crude green circle around the price tag, and added a chin-stroking emoji. Can't you just imagine him up there in his jet, tapping away on his phone with a self-amused grin stretched so tightly across his face that his hair plugs are ready to pop from his scalp?

My workers are union, have full healthcare + benefits like childcare help, and every one is paid a living wage. Proceeds go to community acts like tutoring underserved kids.



You're a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

Of course, Musk's MAGA fanbase opposes these things because owning the libs brings them greater satisfaction than having a good job and affordable healthcare and housing.