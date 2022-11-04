Dutch officials permit shooting paintballs at wolves to make the wild animals "less tame"

Authorities in Arnhem, the Netherlands will soon authorize people to shoot paintballs at wolves to make them "less tame" and more afraid of humans. According to reports, paintballs will enable rangers to track the animals. I guess it's better than, um, bullets. From the BBC News:

The decision by the provincial government in Arnhem comes after a video posted on social media (below) shows a wolf strolling past a family in the region's Hoge Veluwe national park.

A spokesperson for the province told DutchNews that one of the wolves in particular appeared to be looking for people.

Environmental organisation Faunabescherming has accused park officials of feeding the wolves because if they become too tame they can be classed as "problem animals" and culled.