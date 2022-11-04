Elon's "free speech" gets more expensive every time he ignores the law

In what looks like an attempt to stop a massive number of employees from vesting before they leave Twitter, it appears Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has stepped in it again. Musk has been hit with a class-action lawsuit over the mass layoffs at his shiny new pony. As if the interest payments were not burdensome enough, Twitter can look forward to some expensive yet pointless days in court.

RawStory:

Under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, companies with more than 100 employees must provide at least 60 calendar days of advance notification for mass layoffs. California has its own version of the WARN Act with similar requirements.

"We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt to make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights," Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed the lawsuit Thursday, told Bloomberg.

"We will now see if he is going to continue to thumb his nose at the laws of this country that protect employees," Liss-Riordan said of Twitter's new owner and CEO. "It appears that he's repeating the same playbook of what he did at Tesla."