Elon Musk uses Twitter to tell Independents: "Vote for a Republican"

The new owner of Twitter, who in the spring said Twitter must be "politically neutral," just told Independent voters they should vote "for a Republican Congress."

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Elon Musk tweeted this morning.

This comes a day after the thin-skinned edgelord banned comedian Kathy Griffin from the platform for impersonating him (although the Almighty claims he will return her account for $8).