Netflix is going all in on Gears of War



It's taken some time, but Hollywood is slowly learning how to craft a decent video game adaptation. During the early 90s, when video games were becoming a titanic force in entertainment, Hollywood immediately started licking their chops as they imagined all of the ways to carve up the medium into lucrative adaptations aplenty. And for basically the next 20 years, every video game movie or television show Hollywood created was awful.

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within? Trash.

Super Mario Bros (1993)? Charming, sure, but good? Absolutely not.

Mortal Kombat (1995)? Alright, well, even a broken clock is right twice a day. I'll give you that.

After the success of Detective Pikachu, the Sonic franchise, and shows like Riot Game's Arcane, studios are starting to understand if you respect the source material, video games fans will show up for your adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix, the home of Arcane, is about to try its hand at bringing the Gears of Wars franchise to life with an upcoming feature film and animated series.