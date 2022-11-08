The ultimate scheduling app is now available for free

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

These days, it feels like we're all overloaded with stressful Zoom meetings, online conferences, and scattered appointments. It's easy to get overwhelmed with all these to-dos, but luckily, there are organization apps that can help you get through the week and improve your time management skills.

Here's the really good news: Our favorite appointment booking app is now available for free. Yep, you read that right! Unlimited access to Hibox Scheduler, which typically retails for $99, is now zero dollars. It's impossible to get a better deal than that!

The thing about Hibox is that it makes scheduling appointments easier than ever. Anyone who needs to request your time can easily do so through this app, and you'll get to se a clear and detailed rundown of the weeks and months ahead. It can help you make better use of your time and keep your schedule organized.

But don't be fooled by the $0 price tag. Hibox is feature-packed with unlimited everything: users, event types, meetings, and much more each month. Plus, you can integrate Hibox with your favorite calendar (be it Outlook, Google, and so on) and videoconferencing app (Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet), so there's no extra setup needed. It'll work flawlessly outside the box and update your calendar for you. Hibox even provides web conferencing links for every meeting you set up.

Don't take our word for it. Current users have raved about this app. Verified reviewer Paul S. shared, "Perfect software for busy and chaotic persons[.] Helpful for organizing tasks, activities, duties, meetings, and other important to do's. The integration with several communication solutions is always a needed feature." Professionals and businesses love Hibox, too — it's used by over 10,000 companies, including Samsung and Vodafone.

Change the way you organize your time and get the Hibox Scheduler for free right now.

Prices subject to change.