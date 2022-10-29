Organize the computer screens in your otherwise chaotic life with this top-rated macOS tool

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Life can sometimes be unfiltered and messy, and your technology is no different. While we will eventually let computers take over the world, it's at least admirable to play along with having a fighting chance to stay organized against the overthrow. So keep your screens and tabs in line from any couch, chair, desk, or beach around the globe with Screens 4.

Screens 4 is essential for anyone using their computer as more than just an overpriced grocery list pad (or for those who thrive on finding the best deal on lettuce). With a wide range of capabilities, you can use Screens 4 on Macs running OS X 10.4 Tiger or newer, PCs running Windows XP and later, and most Linux and Raspberry Pi distributions. That means pretty much all Mac users are covered, even the ones who are ready for Monterey.

In terms of organization, you can connect and access your computers and screens from anywhere in the world, allowing you to keep tabs on all of that arduous work (even if that's editing the videos of your dog doing "cute" things from afar.) You'll see all of your displays upfront using the touch bar support to toggle through your docs, spreadsheets, and anything else you've been tinkering with. You'll utilize the Groups function to organize your saved screens in a neat little bundle so everything looks tidy.

Need more proof of why this product is necessary for your work output? 9to5Mac says it's "a massive revamping of one of the most popular VNC clients available," while Cult of Mac calls it "arguably the finest and most attractive VNC client for Mac and iOS." Of course, the 4.6 out of 5-star rating on the App Store and 4.2 out of 5 on MacUpdate don't hurt either.

Get the Screens 4 for macOS for $19.99 (Reg. $29).

