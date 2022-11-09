Get a top-rated VPN and thousands of hours of e-learning content for just $125

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We don't stop learning after high school or college. Life is one long learning process, but if you've seen the price of degrees these days, you might think pursuing secondary education is out of the question. Luckily, the internet happens to hold all the knowledge you need to learn a new skill. It's just a matter of finding the information that matters.

That's why we're so excited the Mega Lifetime Bundle comes in handy. This collection includes subscriptions to InfoSec4TC, StackSkills Unlimited, and Stone River, which amount to thousands of hours of training for just $125. To top it all off, it even comes with a subscription to a top-rated VPN.

If you're interested in hacking, you might find the InfoSec4TC courses most helpful. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot, InfoSec4TC offers 3,500 lessons that teach the ins and outs of cybersecurity, covering topics that can help you prepare for certification exams. Plus, you'll get access to private social media groups and all future courses and updates.

Then there's Stone River E-Learning. Featured on Mashable and TechCrunch, this subscription can teach you skills such as mobile development for iOS, graphic design, and much more. All the secrets of technology are unveiled to you across over 800 courses. You can supplement your learning further with StackSkills Unlimited, which offers over 1,000 classes, with 50 new ones added monthly. Its content ranges from finance and business to personal development and IT, allowing you to develop a well-rounded skill set.

Finally, the bundle comes with VPN Unlimited by KeepSolid, which protects your privacy and data wherever you surf the web. You can access servers worldwide to view content that isn't available in your region. Plus, KeepSolid touts a zero-log policy, so your personal information will never be recorded.

Simply put, this bundle can jumpstart your career and transform your interactions with the online world. Change how you learn and surf online with the Mega Lifetime Bundle, on sale now for $125.

Prices subject to change.