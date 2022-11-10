Elon Musk emails Twitter staff, warning "economic picture ahead is dire"

Twitter is in trouble. Elon Musk overpaid, and to satisfy the $1 billion in yearly interest he must pay to lenders, he needs to come up with a way for Twitter to make a profit fast.

Bloomberg obtained a copy of an email Musk sent at 2:30 am this morning to the Twitter employees he hasn't fired yet. He said all 4,000 employees must now work full-time in the office (no work-from-home), and that half of Twitter's revenue must be subscription-based or "there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn."

But Matt Seybold, resident scholar at the Mark Twain center predicts that, "as Musk gets desperate, he will turn the platform into a grotesque amalgam of PornHub, 8chan, Full Tilt Poker, & The Daily Wire, an account-draining pleasure island for his incel army."

Here's the email Musk sent to Twitter staff: