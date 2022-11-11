Judge freezes Alex Jones's assets

Alex Jones, who owes over $1.5 billion for heaping untold misery on the parents of children murdered in the Sandy Hook school shooting, is forbidden from transferring assets or spending money outside normal living expenses. State court Judge Barbara Bellis issued the order because she was concerned that Jones was "looting" his estate and hiding funds in a myriad of shell companies.

"With the exception of ordinary living expenses, the defendant Alex Jones is not to transfer, encumber, dispose, or move his assets out of the United States, until further order of the court," said the judge.

[via Bloomberg]