Kari Lake is frozen in time, thinking it's Nov. 7 — before the GOP turned on Trump (video)

It's as if Arizona's Kari Lake has had her head buried in the MAGA swamp for the last 48 hours.

Clearly oblivious to the fact that a red wave of conservative pundits now blame Trumpism for the GOP's humiliating midterm dribble — e.g., Fox's Marc Thiessen called the Trump party an "absolute disaster" after the midterms, and the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board called Trump "the Republican party's biggest loser" — Lake is still angrily blathering on about imaginary election fraud as if it were Nov. 7, 2022 (one day before ballots were cast).

"The people of Arizona are sick and tired of elections being run like we're in some banana republic," fumed Lake, furious that election ballots are still in the process of being counted (see video below). She apparently missed yesterday's memo that "election deniers who campaigned on 'Stop the Steal' lost across the U.S."

Lake also feigned incredulous frustration that her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, is slightly in the lead (as of 1:45 PM today, Lake trails Hobbs 49.56% – 50.44%, according to live results by The New York Times).

"There was zero excitement!" Lake said of Hobbs' campaign, as if a candidate who does not spew chaos cannot possibly be a contender. "This is ridiculous." Yes, Kari Lake, this is ridiculous.

Kari Filter is ranting today: "The people of AZ are sick and tired of elections being run like we're in some banana republic. I was running against a basement candidate. The people didn't vote for her. There was zero excitement. This is ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/rehBSA23G6 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 10, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com