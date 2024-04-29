Donald Trump suffers from a case of "the ick" with Kari Lake — tries to nudge her away from Mar-a-Lago

Kari Lake has attached herself to Donald Trump like a stubborn barnacle on an old rusty ship. She even camped out at Mar-a-Lago this year to fundraise for her Arizona Senate campaign. But, according to The Washington Post, as much as Lake is sucking up to Trump, the ex-president is doing his darndest to pry her off.

"At one point last year, after grumbling for months that she was at his Mar-a-Lago Club too often, Trump gently suggested to Lake that she should leave the club and hit the campaign trail in Arizona," reports The Washington Post, adding that Trump worries "she might drag down his own poll numbers."

Lake must be quite the conundrum for Trump. On one hand, the professional MAGA candidate is one of Trump's biggest fans, praising His Majesty and promoting his Big Lie as if her life depended on it. And we all know how Trump can't resist a good ol' fashioned boot lickin'.

But he also can't stand losers — which Lake was in 2022 when she lost Arizona's gubernatorial race to Katie Hobbs — and as Trump lamented earlier this year about Lake, "She didn't win."

Sounds like someone's got a case of the ick.

From The Washington Post: