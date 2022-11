Every day, the Akshaya Patra Foundation prepares freshly cooked meals for two million schoolchildren in India. One of the NGO's megakitchens in Bangalore makes 75,000 meals in four hours, and there are 65 kitches in 14 states and two union territories. I bet the kitchesn smell amazing; the food is reportedly excellent.

"Like my grandma makes," says one student. "It's good and tasty. That's why I like it."

(Food Insider)