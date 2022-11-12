Here's the emotional support plush man-bear you didn't know you needed

Been looking for a giant stuffy with the "shape and size of a male human body" and the "head of a half-asleep bear"? Look no further, the Loving Bear Puffy ($144) is here! This somewhat creepy man-bear measures 5'7" and is said to replace "the need for physical presence." Also:

He becomes part of the family and is always at home waiting for you. He doesn't snore, he doesn't sweat, and… :) he doesn't complain.

Furthermore, he arrives naked, he IS a bear after all. But don't let that deter you from dressing him up for some holiday-time hugging.

"He will soon be with you – cuddle him!"

Are you ready to bring him home?

Well, he's ready for YOU!

Thanks, Dixie!