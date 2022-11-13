Enter up to 5 words on Portmanteaur.com, and see how each one will pair with another from your entry. I entered: bubbles, jelly, cat, flower, and booger. The website gave me 315 word combinations, including flobbles, jellcat, flowerly and boogerly. While it's great fun to see what words you can make just for the heck of it, this website can also be a tool for coming up with a band name, pet name, character name, ect.
Mash words together on Portmanteaur.com
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- fun
- wordgame
- words
Experimental website deteriorates each time someone visits it
Crowd-jpeg is an experimental site that deteriorates upon each visit. The website consists of nothing but an image of a lake against a backdrop of a sunset, mountains, and trees. Each time someone visits, the image becomes more distorted and fuzzy. After 200 visits, an option to restore the image to its original quality will… READ THE REST
Steve-O answers the internets most searched questions about himself
Who needs google when you can have your questions answered first hand by an expert on the topic? In this 11 minute video by Wired, Steve-O answers the web's most searched questions about himself. "Did Steve-O open an animal sanctuary? How did Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville meet? How hot is Steve-O's hot sauce? What happened… READ THE REST
Why D&D games are all essentially the same and edition warriors should cool it
In this Dungeon Craft video, Professor Dungeon Master puts forth a heretical idea. If you play D&D in the right spirit, emphasizing play over the rules or various editions, nearly all D&D editions and materials are available to be used. It's rules lawyers and book publishers who seem fixated on having to upgrade to every… READ THE REST
Early Black Friday drops are here — get these language courses for $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Are you getting antsy waiting for Black Friday sales? We get the feeling. That's why we're so excited that Black Friday is already here! Every Friday this month, we're dropping amazing… READ THE REST
Take entertainment on the road with a $379 pre-Black Friday discount on this projector and portable screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As we start to retreat into our holes this winter, activities become less and less exciting (unless you're into puzzles, in which case, you've got some work to do). That said, there's… READ THE REST
Celebrate 11/11 with these super fun mop slippers for only $11.11
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Mopping your floors can feel daunting, but you need to walk on them eventually! So why not do both at once? You can spice up your cleaning routine as you walk… READ THE REST