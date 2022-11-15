Arizona election deniers starting to protest mid-term results

And so it begins. MAGA election denier Mark Finchem, who just lost the race for Arizona Secretary of State to Democrat Adrian Fontes, is questioning the election results. He tweeted, "Polls had me winning Maricopa. No way we lost Maricopa." Suck it, Mark, you lost. Now I'm waiting to see Kari Lake's reaction to losing the gubernatorial race to Katie Hobbs. I'd go look at her Twitter but she blocked me months ago. No doubt she's about to launch a massive election denying smear-fest soon. Stay tuned!

Polls had me winning Maricopa. No way we lost Maricopa. — Mark Finchem #JustFollowTheLaw VoteFinchem.com (@RealMarkFinchem) November 15, 2022