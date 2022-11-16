Brian Eno's new music video is a cosmic floral trip

Brian Eno's new music video for "Garden of Stars"—another heavy number from his first studio album in six years that was released last month—is a cosmic trip. The video is a collaboration between Eno and Nick Robertson who also created the cover art for the new LP, titled FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

"'The Garden Of Stars' video imagines the creation of stars as occurring in a garden where exotic new cross breeds of flowers are created and populate the heavens," Robertson says. "Each one a unique variation on a universal blueprint."