Evangelical leaders have soured on Trump: "Donald Trump can't save America!"

Along with Trump-repelled voters who didn't show up for midterm MAGA candidates, prominent evangelicals seem to be souring on Donald Trump as well.

For instance, televangelist James Robison, president of Life Outreach International, told a conservative political group Wednesday night, "If Mr. Trump can't stop his little petty issues, how does he expect people to stop major issues?" according to The Washington Post.

Robison then shouted to his audience — which included "dozens of Republican state legislators":

"It's time for us to get together and pray and stop trying to destroy each other, and I make that loud and clearly heard to Mr. Trump! We've got to quit amputating each other, slicing each other, and come together in supernatural unity that Jesus Christ prayed for!"

And earlier this month, former member of the evangelical advisory board, Mike Evans, sent an essay to The Washington Post that said, in part:

"Donald Trump can't save America. He can't save himself. He used us to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us. I cannot do that anymore."

Even one of Trump's former evangelical advisors, Robert Jeffress, said that although he'd vote for Trump if he became the 2024 GOP nominee, he is not yet ready to endorse the former one-term president, according to HuffPost.

"The Republican Party is headed toward a civil war that I have no desire or need to be part of," the pastor of First Baptist Church Dallas said.

Instead, he's focusing on his church, and waiting to see where the Republican Party is headed.