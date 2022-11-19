Thankful Deals: Get this wireless charging station for Apple devices for $40

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There is always something to be thankful for, and this holiday season, we're grateful for amazing deals. You don't have to wait for Black Friday, either. You can enjoy price drops on our bestsellers ahead of time, courtesy of our Thankful Deals sale, which offers eye-popping discounts on products you need to have.

One of those need-to-have products is the MagStack, a foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging station. Just one will change your life, and now you can get two for the low price of $39.99 or 43% off. That's a shocking price drop when considering a two-pack normally retails for $137. No coupons are needed, but hurry! This promotion promptly ends on November 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 in our store, the MagStack lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. It also works on other Qi-compatible Androids and Bluetooth earbuds. So you don't have to give yourself hours to charge all your devices or wait patiently for one outlet to be available.

And while this is a fantastic charging station to have in your everyday life, that quality makes it particularly good for traveling. Plus, it's small, lightweight, and actually foldable, so you can easily bring it anywhere you go, knowing it won't take up room in your bag or be a pain to carry. You could even fold the MagStack into a floating stand to charge your iPhone as it streams content in Landscape mode.

Just consider what the reviews say: "This is a great accessory for travel. Folds up nicely and is small, making it easy to charge my devices in my hotel room. I wound up buying a second one and may buy another soon." – Andy Melton.

Get two MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Stations for just $39.99, courtesy of our Thankful Deals Sale.

Prices subject to change.